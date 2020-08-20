The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up an easy victory over Morris Innovative on Thursday night, but lost a close one to Dalton in a tri-match at Dalton High School.
LaFayette coasted past the Lady Tigers, 25-4 and 25-3, but lost to the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts, 25-23 and 25-22.
Colby Charland had 30 assists on the evening to go with seven aces, three kills and three blocks. Jaden Tucker and Imani Cook had 12 kills each. Markella Johnson had five kills and a block, while Sarah Ray finished with four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Shelly Warren collected six assists to go with two kills and two aces. Daisy Felipe had four aces, as did Kloe Ludy, who also chipped in with two assists. Alex Wysong had two kills to round out the stats.
LaFayette (4-1) will test itself at the Coosa Invitational in Floyd County on Saturday.