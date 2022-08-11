The Dalton Lady Catamounts are expected to have a big year on the volleyball court and are one of the favorites to win their region in Class AAAAA.
Which makes what the LaFayette Lady Ramblers did on Thursday night pretty special.
Down a set after a 25-14 loss in the opener, the Orange-and-Black stormed back to outlast the Lady Cats in the second set, 25-23, before taking the tiebreaker, 15-12, to win the match.
The gut-check victory came after a 25-11, 25-18 victory over former Region 6-AAA opponent North Murray. Thursday's matches were all played at Dalton High School.
Sierra Cunningham had a big night for the Lady Ramblers. She led the way on offense and defense with 12 kills and nine blocks to go with six aces. Markella Johnson also stepped up with 10 kills and six aces. Michaela Baker had seven kills, 10 digs, one block and one ace, while Jaden Tucker also hammered home seven kills.
Setter Erin Lemons finished with 27 assists to go with three kills and three aces, while Bella Brown had seven digs, four assists and two aces.
Rounding out the stats for the night were Caitlyn Lambitz (four kills), Kam Johnston (three digs, two aces) and Shelby Madden (three digs).
LaFayette (2-0) will travel south to Summerville on Tuesday for a neutral site match against Rome's Unity Christian School before battling Chattooga's Lady Indians.
