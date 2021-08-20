The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday evening in Armuchee, but rebounded in a big way to defeat the Lady Indians in a best-of-five match.
Armuchee took the opening set, 25-22, but the Orange-and-Black came storming back with consecutive victories of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-18.
Colby Charland came up with 35 assists to go with six kills, three blocks, three aces and two digs. Alex Wysong had 12 kills, while Jaden Tucker also had 12 kills and added four aces, four digs and one-and-a-half blocks. Sierra Cunningham, a Thursday call-up from the JV team, had nine kills and a dig in her LaFayette varsity debut.
Michaela Baker threw down eight kills and recorded two aces and two digs. Caitlyn Lambitz had three kills and a half-block. Daisy Felipe had a solid night with five digs, four assists, two kills and two aces. Shelly Warren recorded five digs, while Bella Brown and Erin Lemons had one dig apiece.
LaFayette (3-0) will join Gordon Lee and others back in Floyd County on Saturday for the annual Coosa Invitational.