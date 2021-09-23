The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, ran their record to 6-0 in Region 6-AAA, after sweeping North Murray and Ringgold during a tri-match in Ringgold on Thursday.
LaFayette was pushed to three sets by the Lady Tigers, but would ultimately prevail, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11. That win came after a 25-17, 25-6 victory over North Murray earlier in the evening.
Jaden Tucker had 14 kills and a block for the Orange-and-Black. Markella Johnson had 11 kills and three digs. Michaela Baker finished with 10 kills and six digs, while libero Daisy Felipe finished with 13 digs, five kills, three aces and one assist.
Erin Lemons had 49 assists over five sets, adding 10 digs and four aces. Caitlyn Lambitz and Sierra Cunningham each had four kills apiece with Cunningham picking up a block. Kamryn Johnston finished with six digs and Bella Brown added one dig.
LaFayette (22-5) will take part in the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday. They will also play on Monday as they join Rockmart for a 6-AAA tri-match at LFO.