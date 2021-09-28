The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 2 in all of Class 3A, completed an 8-0 run through the Region 6-AAA regular season slate with a sweep of a tri-match at LFO.
LaFayette handled Rockmart, 25-6, 25-17, but needed a second-set rally to polish off a victory over the host Lady Warriors.
The Orange-and-Black took the opening set, 25-7, but found itself trailing 23-20 in the second set. However, LaFayette would respond with five straight points to end the match with a 25-23 victory.
The night's other match saw LFO earn its first region victory of the year with a 25-12, 25-20 win over Rockmart.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (29-5) will host Christian Heritage and Oakwood Christian for Senior Night on Tuesday, while LFO (7-20, 1-6) will conclude its region slate with a match at North Murray on Tuesday.