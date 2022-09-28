LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it three consecutive seasons without a loss in region play during the regular season after a tri-match sweep of Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland Tuesday night in LaFayette.

LaFayette got past Ridgeland, 25-17 and 25-23, while they handed Coahulla Creek a 25-23, 25‐14 loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

