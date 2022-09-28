The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it three consecutive seasons without a loss in region play during the regular season after a tri-match sweep of Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland Tuesday night in LaFayette.
LaFayette got past Ridgeland, 25-17 and 25-23, while they handed Coahulla Creek a 25-23, 25‐14 loss.
The other match of the night saw the Lady Panthers defeat Coahulla Creek, 25-20 and 25-18.
Markella Johnson had a team-high 16 kills for the Lady Ramblers to go with six digs and an ace. Jaden Tucker added 10 kills and three digs. Sierra Cunningham finished with six kills and five blocks, and Erin Lemons dished out 26 assists.
Bella Brown picked up 18 digs and a pair of aces. Michaela Baker had six digs, four kills, two blocks and an ace. Caitlyn Lambitz had four digs, three blocks and two kills. Kam Johnston had seven digs and three aces. Shelby Madden had seven digs and an ace, while Jenna Torbett chipped in with a pair of digs.
Ridgeland got 18 kills and four blocks from CeCe Davenport, 12 kills and 18 digs by Natalee McClain, seven kills and 12 digs from Koda O'Dell, and 30 assists and three digs from Emily Ensley.
Also contributing for the Lady Panthers was Ivey Stargel (five digs, two kills), Allie Young (eight digs), Madison Lennon (four digs), Ashley Ladd (one ace) and Alyssa Wooten (one ace).
LaFayette (31-7, 7-0) will join Coosa for a tri-match at Calhoun on Oct. 4, while Ridgeland (20-10, 4-3) will join Dalton for a tri-match at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.