The LaFayette Lady Ramblers begin Area 6-AAA play in style on Tuesday night with a 25-8, 25-9 victory over Coahulla Creek, followed by a 25-6, 25-15 victory over host Adairsville.
Sarah Ray ended the night with nine kills, four blocks and two digs. Markella Johnson had nine kills to go with four aces and one block. Alex Wysong finished with eight kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks. Imani Cook had six kills and a pair of blocks, while Jaden Tucker chipped in with five kills.
Colby Charland had six kills, four aces, nine digs, two blocks and a team-high 34 assists for the (Class AAA) No. 3 ranked Lady Ramblers. Kloe Ludy finished with 14 digs, two aces, two assists and one kill. Daisy Felipe had nine digs and six aces, while Shelly Warren added four digs and one ace.
LaFayette (11-2, 2-0) will be back on the road again on Thursday as they make the long drive to Rockmart for another area tri-match that will also include LFO.