The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Floyd County on Tuesday and handed Coosa a defeat in a best-of-five match. LaFayette swept the contest by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-8.
Colby Charland had 25 assists, four aces, three digs and a pair of kills for LaFayette. Markella Johnson had eight kills and two aces, while Jaden Tucker also had eight kills. Sarah Ray had four kills and served up two aces.
Imani Cook had three kills and a block. Kloe Ludy had six digs and one kill. Daisy Felipe had three aces and Shelly Warren had one kill.
LaFayette (3-0) will head to Dalton High School on Thursday for 5 p.m. tri-match against Morris Innovative and the host Lady Catamounts.
LaFayette's JV team also won on Thursday, defeating Coosa 25-1, 25-11 and 25-15. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.