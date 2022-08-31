The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a three-set, non-region victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday night, but had to settle for a split of the tri-match as they lost to host Dade County.
LaFayette defeated its Walker County rival, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13, in a non-region match, but suffered a 25-21, 25-18 loss to the Lady Wolverines.
Ridgeland would make sure all three teams went 1-1 on the evening by knocking off the Lady Wolverines, 21-25, 25-21 and 16-14.
Markella Johnson had 14 kills, four digs, a block and an ace for the Lady Ramblers. Sierra Cunningham finished with eight kills and four blocks. Michaela Baker had eight kills, 10 digs, three aces and a block, while Jaden Tucker finished with seven kills.
Erin Lemons dished out 32 assists to go with six aces, a kill and a block. Bella Brown had 28 digs and four aces. Kam Johnston finished with nine digs and one ace. Shelby Madden recorded seven digs and one ace, while Jenna Torbett picked up five digs.
Individual statistics for the Lady Panthers had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette (14-3) will host Pepperell and Dalton in a tri-match on Thursday, while Ridgeland (10-5) will join Darlington in a tri-match at LFO on Thursday. The Ridgeland-LFO match will not count in the Region 6-AAA standings.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.