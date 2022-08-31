The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a three-set, non-region victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday night, but had to settle for a split of the tri-match as they lost to host Dade County.

LaFayette defeated its Walker County rival, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13, in a non-region match, but suffered a 25-21, 25-18 loss to the Lady Wolverines.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

