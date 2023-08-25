LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers trailed 13-7 in the first set at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday night, but rallied for a 26-24, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bruins.

LaFayette also handled East Ridge, 25-6 and 25-14, to finish the night with a sweep.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

