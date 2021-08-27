Once again, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers got off to a slow start in a volleyball match.
And once again, the Orange-and-Black followed the script and came storming back.
Facing Silverdale Baptist Academy Thursday night in Chattanooga, LaFayette dropped the first set, 25-19, but powered past the Lady Seahawks in the next three sets, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-13, to take the best-of-five match.
Colby Charland added 33 more assists to her ledger, along with 10 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and two aces. Daisy Felipe recorded 21 digs, two assists, two kills and one ace, while Jaden Tucker and Markella Johnson had 12 kills apiece. Tucker also picked up a pair of blocks, while Johnson was credited with a half-block.
Alex Wysong had eight kills, 13 digs, three blocks and three aces. Bella Brown and Kamryn Johnston each had seven digs with Johnston also serving up six aces. Michaela Baker had four kills, two digs, a block and an ace, and Shelly Warren rounded out the stat sheet with one dig and one block.
LaFayette (8-1) will test itself on Saturday against a deep field at the Calhoun Invitational.