The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 4-0 in Area 6-AAA play by sweeping LFO and Rockmart in a Thursday tri-match at Rockmart.
LaFayette handled the Lady Warriors, 25-14 and 25-11, before rolling to a 25-6, 25-9 victory over the Lady Jackets.
Imani Cook had 14 kills and a block for LaFayette. Jaden Tucker finished with 11 kills. Markella Johnson had eight kills and three aces and Sarah Ray had seven kills, nine aces and one block.
Colby Charland dished out 37 assists to go with four kills and a block. Daisy Felipe had four aces on the night. Alex Wysong added three aces, a kill and a block against LFO, while Shelly Warren and Kloe Ludy each had a kill versus Rockmart.
LaFayette (13-2) will be back at home on Tuesday for another tri-match. They will face Murray County in an area match and Oakwood Christian in a non-region match.