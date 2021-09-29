The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got 17 kills from Jaden Tucker and 12 from Markella Johnson as they swept Christian Heritage (25-13, 25-18) and Oakwood Christian (25-15, 25-21) Tuesday night in LaFayette.
Michaela Baker had six kills, three aces, three blocks and two digs. Kamryn Johnston picked up eight digs, while Johnson added six digs. Alex Wysong had five kills, five digs, three aces and one block, and Daisy Felipe had a team-high 15 digs to go with two kills, two assists and one ace.
Colby Charland dished out 39 assists in the two matches, while she also finished with four kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks. Caitlyn Lambitz had two kills and one dig. Bella Brown recorded three digs. Shelly Warren had a dig and a block, and Erin Lemons chipped in with one dig.
LaFayette (31-5) will travel to Pepperell High School on Thursday for a tri-match that will also include Unity Christian School out of Rome.