The LaFayette Lady Ramblers found themselves in an epic battle against visiting Silverdale Baptist Academy on Tuesday. However, in the end, it was the home team pulling out a 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory.
Colby Charland had 40 assists on the night to go with six digs, four blocks and four kills. Markella Johnson had a team-high 18 kills and one block. Imani Cook added 11 kills and blocked seven shots. Jaden Tucker had nine kills and Sarah Ray picked up six kills and a block.
Kloe Ludy finished the night with 26 digs, three assists and an ace. Daisy Felipe had 20 digs, while Alex Wysong had five digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces.
LaFayette (22-3 overall) can finish off a perfect 8-0 run in Area 6-AAA with a home victory over Ringgold on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers and Lady Tigers will play first in the tri-match, starting at 5 p.m. Ringgold will face Christian Heritage in the second match, before LaFayette takes on the Lady Lions in the nightcap.
The Lady Ramblers' junior varsity squad improved to 15-1 overall with a three-set victory over the Lady Seahawks. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.