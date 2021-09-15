The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up their first two Region 6-AAA wins of the season Tuesday night in Varnell as they took down both Adairsville and Coahulla Creek.
LaFayette coasted to a 25-12, 25-10 victory over the Lady Tigers before handling the Lady Colts, 25-17, 25-22.
Colby Charland, pressed into more of a hitter's role on Tuesday, came through with 18 kills to go with 12 digs, 10 assists and three aces, while Erin Lemons stepped up and dished out 24 assists to go with six digs and three aces.
Jaden Tucker finished with nine kills and two digs. Markella Johnson had eight kills, three aces and a block, while Daisy Felipe had 19 digs, seven aces, two kills and one assist.
Michaela Baker recorded seven kills, four blocks, two digs and two aces. Bella Brown had seven digs and one ace. Kamryn Johnston had six digs and two assists. Kaitlyn Helton finished with three digs and an ace. Caitlyn Lambitz and Sierra Cunningham had one kill apiece, while Shelly Warren chipped in with a dig and a block.
LaFayette (18-5, 2-0) will be off until next Tuesday when they take on Murray County and Sonoraville at home in another pair of region contests.