LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers finished 3-2 during the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.

The Orange-and-Black defeated Gilmer (25-15, 25-14), Southeast Whitfield (25-9, 22-25, 15-6), and LFO (25-20, 25-13), but suffered losses to Calhoun (18-25, 17-25) and Dalton (26-24, 15-25, 4-15).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

