VOLLEYBALL: LaFayette nearing 30-win mark By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 24, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers finished 3-2 during the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.The Orange-and-Black defeated Gilmer (25-15, 25-14), Southeast Whitfield (25-9, 22-25, 15-6), and LFO (25-20, 25-13), but suffered losses to Calhoun (18-25, 17-25) and Dalton (26-24, 15-25, 4-15).LaFayette is now 29-7 overall on the season. The Lady Ramblers will attempt to complete a 7-0 run through Region 6-AAA on Tuesday when they host Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Ann Coulter: Show us the way, rich liberals! Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories What to watch for when Seahawks play Falcons in Week 3 -- plus Bob Condotta's prediction 22 min ago Jacksonville State at Nicholls: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks 23 min ago Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Nicholls 23 min ago Peak Beak: JSU finds dominant form again, routs Nicholls 23 min ago Mariners sign ace Luis Castillo to five-year, $108 million extension 23 min ago