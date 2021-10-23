When the Class AAA state volleyball brackets were revealed, it wasn't hard to look ahead toward a potential quarterfinal matchup between second-ranked Sandy Creek and fourth-ranked LaFayette.
That contest will come to fruition on Tuesday night.
The Lady Patriots from Tyrone will head north to the Queen City of the Highlands to battle the Lady Ramblers in a best-of-five match to determine who goes on to the state semifinals. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
While Sandy Creek (35-7) finished off Region 3 champion Savannah Arts in south Georgia on Saturday afternoon, LaFayette (41-6) made fairly quick work the Academy of Richmond County in a match at Dan Priest Arena.
The opening set was close for a while, but the Lady Ramblers took control at the midway point and pulled away for a 25-15 win.
However, the second set saw the Lady Musketeers rally from an early deficit to tie the score at 14 apiece and the two teams would battle tooth-and-nail for the next dozen points.
But Jaden Tucker came up with two big kills to help give the Lady Ramblers a 23-22 lead. A timely ace by Alex Wysong brought LaFayette to set point before one more kill by Tucker finished off the 25-22 victory.
The third set would be devoid of any drama as the home team raced out to a 17-6 lead before clinching the match with a 25-11 victory.
Colby Charland had 29 assists and added six kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace. Tucker had a team-high 13 kills, while Wysong recorded nine digs, six aces and three kills. Markella Johnson collected seven kills, three aces and two blocks, and Daisy Felipe had 16 digs to go with two aces and a kill.
Michaela Baker ended the day with four kills, four digs and a block. Shelly Warren had two kills. Kamryn Johnston picked up six digs and two aces. Bella Brown had four digs and Caitlyn Lambitz added a dig and a kill.