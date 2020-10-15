The first round of the Area 6-AAA volleyball tournament is in the books and the top-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers rolled into the winners' bracket semifinals with a 25-8, 25-9 victory over No. 9-seeded Coahulla Creek Thursday night in south Walker County. The Lady Colts knocked off No. 8 Rockmart in a play-in match earlier in the night.
Sarah Ray had seven kills and two blocks for LaFayette in the win. Imani Cook had five kills. Markella Johnson finished with five kills and four aces. Jaden Tucker chipped in with four kills and Colby Charland dished out 23 assists to go with a block and an ace.
Kloe Ludy had eight digs in the match. Daisy Felipe finished with four digs, two aces and a kill. Shelly Warren had a dig and an ace, while Alex Wysong added one kill.
Four junior varsity call-ups also got on the stat sheet. Erin Ball had a pair of assists. Shelby Madden had a kill and a block. Michaela Baker added one kill and Bella Brown picked up one dig for LaFayette (37-8).
Other first-round tournament matches from Thursday saw No. 2 Sonoraville defeat No. 7 North Murray, 25-14, 25-11, No. 3 LFO slipped past No. 6 Adairsville, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12, and No. 5 Murray County knocked off No. 4 Ringgold, 25-23, 14-25, 15-9.
No further individual statistics had been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will host the rest of the tournament on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at LaFayette Middle School with an elimination match between Coahulla Creek and Ringgold, followed by North Murray and Adairsville at 11.
Two more elimination bracket matches will take place at 12 and 1 p.m. before the third-place match begins at 2.
Across town at LaFayette High School, LaFayette will do battle with Murray County at 11 a.m. in a winners' bracket semifinal, while LFO and Sonoraville will play at 12 noon. The two winners will face off in the championship match at 1 p.m., which will be a best-of-five. The top four teams will advance to the state tournament.