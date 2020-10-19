A total of six players from Area 6-AAA champion LaFayette were named to the All-Area first team on Monday.
Colby Charland, Imani Cook, Kloe Ludy, Markella Johnson and Sarah Ray were voted to the glitter squad, while Jaden Tucker was a second team selection by the area coaches.
The first team was rounded out with a trio of Sonoraville players, Raleigh Hooper, Alley Cole and Abby Chambers, along with Adairsville's Aaliyah Applin.
Also making the second team was LFO duo Sydney O'Neal and Xitlalli Gomez, along with Ringgold's Abby Roach. Sonoraville's Camden Steely and Amber Sparkman and Adairsville's Autumn Henderson rounded out the list.
Making the honorable mention team were Ringgold's Melanie Severns, Makenna Mercer and Alayna Custer, LFO's Morgan Noblitt and Madison Stookey, Murray County's Vianca Gamboa, Coahulla Creek's Ema Turner and Kiersten Hixson and Rockmart's Alyvia Hope and Landra Jones.
Charland was named the Area Player of the Year, while LaFayette's Chris Logan was named the Area Coach of the Year.