LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette junior varsity Lady Ramblers completed a 28-1 season by winning the Coahulla Creek JV Finale Tournament on Saturday, and did so without dropping a single set.

In pool play, LaFayette raced past Rome, 25-5, 25-6, and took down Ridgeland, 25-23, 25-5, before a 25-3, 25-14 victory over Ringgold. They closed out pool play with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Coahulla Creek.

In the semifinals, LaFayette stopped Northwest Whitfield, 25-14, 25-16, before a 25-18, 25-13 win over Heritage in the finals.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

