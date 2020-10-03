The LaFayette junior varsity Lady Ramblers completed a 28-1 season by winning the Coahulla Creek JV Finale Tournament on Saturday, and did so without dropping a single set.
In pool play, LaFayette raced past Rome, 25-5, 25-6, and took down Ridgeland, 25-23, 25-5, before a 25-3, 25-14 victory over Ringgold. They closed out pool play with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Coahulla Creek.
In the semifinals, LaFayette stopped Northwest Whitfield, 25-14, 25-16, before a 25-18, 25-13 win over Heritage in the finals.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.