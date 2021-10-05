The Heritage Lady Generals and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers battled in an exciting three-set match Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill and it was the Orange-and-Black winning the contest, 25-21, 20-25 and 15-10.
However, both squads would drop matches to host Northwest Whitfield. Heritage fell by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 in the Region 7-AAAA finale for both clubs, while LaFayette lost to the Lady Bruins, 25-14 and 25-21, in a non-region match-up.
Lauren Francis had five kills, four blocks and 11 digs for Heritage against Northwest, while Lauren Mock picked up four kills. Francis had seven kills, 14 assists and three aces against the Lady Ramblers. Abbey Blevins recorded six kills, 13 assists and nine digs in the match, while Lexi Berry added six kills and 10 digs.
For LaFayette, Colby Charland racked up 28 assists, seven kills, five aces, four digs and four blocks on the evening. Jaden Tucker picked up 11 kills and a dig, while Markella Johnson had 12 kills, four blocks and one assist. Alex Wysong had four kills, four digs and two aces, while Daisy Felipe finished with 16 digs and two kills.
Also contributing for the Lady Ramblers was Michaela Baker with five kills, three blocks and a dig, Kamryn Johnston with four digs, two aces and an assist, and Bella Brown with six digs.
Heritage (25-12, 8-2) will host Sonoraville and Coahulla Creek on Thursday night. They will also be the No. 2 seed for the 7-AAAA tournament, which will begin on Oct. 14.
LaFayette (34-6), already the No. 1 seed for the 6-AAA tournament which also gets started on Oct. 14, will tune up with home matches against Pepperell and Ridgeland on Oct. 12.