The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans took on some of North Georgia's best volleyball clubs on Saturday at the Coosa Invitational and more than held their own.
The two Walker County clubs both made it all the way to the semifinals where LaFayette scored a narrow victory over Gordon Lee. However, the Lady Ramblers would have to settle for the runner-up trophy after falling to defending Class 6A state champion Allatoona in the finals.
LaFayette, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, went unbeaten in pool play by defeating Class A/AA Public No. 6 Armuchee (25-11, 25-6), Paulding County (25-11, 25-10) and Class AAAAAAA No. 7 North Forsyth (25-19, 25-13), who had entered the match with a 12-0 record on the year.
Meanwhile, Class A/AA Public No. 4 Gordon Lee racked up pool wins over Class AAAA No. 2 Northwest Whitfield (25-21, 28-26), Carrollton (21-25, 25-20, 17-15), Rome (25-10, 25-8) and Class A/AA Public No. 7 Model (25-9, 25-13).
In bracket play, the Lady Ramblers dispatched Class AAAAA No. 7 Calhoun, 25-9 and 25-19, while the Lady Trojans rolled past Jackson, 25-10 and 25-8.
The two would meet up in the semis with LaFayette taking the first set, 25-22. Gordon Lee led 24-19 in the second set, looking to force the tiebreaker, but LaFayette would score eight of the game's final nine points as they rallied for a 27-25 victory.
However, they were unable to pull off the upset against the No. 1-ranked Lady Buccaneers as Allatoona scored the victory, 25-15 and 25-23.
Colby Charland collected 97 assists on the day for LaFayette, including the 2000th assist of her career against Calhoun. She also finished the day with 12 aces, 11 kills, nine digs and eight blocks. Imani Cook had 25 kills and seven blocks on the day. Alex Wysong finished with 19 kills, 13 digs and seven aces and Sarah Ray had 16 kills, 13 aces, 12 digs and four blocks.
Markella Johnson added 15 kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks. Jaden Tucker had 19 kills to go with one block. Kloe Ludy anchored the defense with 35 digs, while adding seven aces, five assists and one kill. Daisy Felipe had nine digs and two aces, while Shelly Warren chipped in with one kill and one ace.
Head coach Chris Logan also reached a milestone with his 200th career victory.
For the Lady Trojans, Emoree Rogers had 48 assists, 27 kills and 20 digs on the afternoon. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 36 kills and 26 digs. M.K. Roberts picked up 44 assists, 33 digs and 17 kills, while Annie McDaniel held down the back row with 58 digs.
LaFayette (9-2) will travel to Adairsville on Tuesday for Area 6-AAA matches against against Coahulla Creek and the host Lady Tigers on Tuesday before two more area matches Thursday against LFO and Rockmart at Rockmart.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (8-1) will host Class AAAA No. 3 Heritage this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a best-of-five match. It will be Senior Night in Chickamauga.