The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were among the teams participating at the Coosa Invitational this past Saturday.
LaFayette finished 4-1, scoring wins over Sand Rock, Ala. (25-14, 25-19), Pepperell (25-6, 25-16), Darlington (25-16, 27-25) and Cass (23-25, 25-16, 15-3), but losing in bracket play to Armuchee (18-25, 25-17, 11-15).
Markella Johnson had 29 kills, 11 digs, eight aces and five blocks on the day. Jaden Tucker had 25 kills for the Lady Ramblers and Caitlyn Lambitz finished with 14 kills and a pair of blocks. Sierra Cunningham also had a solid all-around afternoon with 13 kills, 10 blocks, and 10 aces.
Erin Lemons finished with 11 aces, 10 digs and two kills to go with 78 total assists. Bella Brown had a team-high 46 digs and added seven assists, while Kam Johnston finished with 24 digs and six aces. Michaela Baker had 25 digs, eight kills, six aces and five blocks, while Shelby Madden chipped in with a dozen digs.
The final statistics were rounded out with six digs and a kill by Jenna Torbett, two digs each from Kaitlyn Helton and Erin Ball, and one dig from Mary-Alice Ertz.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee went 2-1 in pool play, beating Christian Heritage (25-13, 26-24) and Cherokee, Ala. (25-16, 25-17), but falling to Armuchee (17-25, 17-25). Their tournament ended with a 15-25, 17-25 loss to Villa Rica in Gold Bracket play.
Rachel Young had 66 assists in the four matches. She also collected 17 digs. Ava Carswell had 16 total kills and eight total blocks against Christian Heritage, Cherokee and Armuchee. Katelynn Johnson finished with nine kills, six digs and three blocks between the Christian Heritage and Cherokee matches, while Riley Shirley had six kills, two aces and 11 digs against Christian Heritage.
Against Cherokee and Armuchee, Madilyn Bailey collected seven kills, 10 digs, four aces and a block. Macy Haney had 14 digs and a kill between the Armuchee and Villa Rica matches, while Kaighan Cassell had four kills an ace against Villa Rica.
Both clubs will be in action on Tuesday. LaFayette (10-1) will host Cass and Armuchee in a tri-match, while Gordon Lee (4-6) will entertain CCS from Tennessee and crosstown neighbor Oakwood Christian.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.