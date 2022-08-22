The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were among the teams participating at the Coosa Invitational this past Saturday.

LaFayette finished 4-1, scoring wins over Sand Rock, Ala. (25-14, 25-19), Pepperell (25-6, 25-16), Darlington (25-16, 27-25) and Cass (23-25, 25-16, 15-3), but losing in bracket play to Armuchee (18-25, 25-17, 11-15).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

