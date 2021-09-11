The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Marietta on Saturday to face three tough opponents and returned home with three tough victories as they swept a quad-match.
LaFayette opened with a 25-23, 25-20 victory over Class AAAAAAA Duluth before a 25-19, 26-28, 15-6 win over last year's Class AAA state runner-up Morgan County. It was a nice measure of revenge for the Lady Ramblers, who fell to the Lady Bulldogs in last year's Elite Eight.
In their final match of the day, the Orange-and-Black took down Class AAAAAA Kell, the host school, 25-21, 12-25, 15-7. Individual statistics for the matches were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (16-5) will open Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday as they join Adairsville for a tri-match at Coahulla Creek.