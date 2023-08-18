LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers are now 5-1 overall on the season after scoring a pair of home victories on Thursday night.

The Orange-and-Black took down Dade County, 25-17 and 25-11, before holding off Oakwood Christian Academy, 25-15 and 26-24, in an all-Walker County affair.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

