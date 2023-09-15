LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers battled against two higher classification teams on Thursday and managed a split of a tri-match in South Walker County.

The Orange-and-Black fell to Class 6A Dalton, 25-23 and 25-19. However, they were able to post a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Class 4A Northwest Whitfield.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

