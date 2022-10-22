LaFayette Ramblers

A day after Wesleyan High School knocked the LaFayette softball team out of the state playoffs, the Lady Ramblers' volleyball team suffered a similar fate, only this time at home.

A second-round matchup of state-ranked clubs saw No. 6 Wesleyan close the book on No. 10 LaFayette with a four-set victory on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

