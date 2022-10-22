A day after Wesleyan High School knocked the LaFayette softball team out of the state playoffs, the Lady Ramblers' volleyball team suffered a similar fate, only this time at home.
A second-round matchup of state-ranked clubs saw No. 6 Wesleyan close the book on No. 10 LaFayette with a four-set victory on Saturday afternoon.
Wesleyan will advance take on No. 2-ranked Morgan County in the quarterfinals, while LaFayette's season ended with a stellar 36-10 record.
The Lady Wolves took the first set by a score of 25-16 and they went up 12-8 in the second set. However, LaFayette would battle back. Markella Johnson had a kill and Michaela Baker won a joust at the net, while some defensive confusion on Wesleyan's part led to an ace by Kam Johnston that gave LaFayette a 22-16 lead.
Wesleyan reeled off three straight points, but a kill by Baker and a hitting error by Wesleyan brought the Lady Ramblers to set point before Baker finished off things with a block to give her team a 25-19 victory, which evened up the match.
LaFayette jumped out to a 7-1 lead early in the all-important third set, but Wesleyan answered with an 8-3 run and they would eventually take a 17- 16 lead. The visitors extended the margin to 23-21 before a net violation on LaFayette gave Wesleyan set point.
But the Lady Ramblers fought off two set points before a Wesleyan hitting error tied things up at 24. Unfortunately, LaFayette hit their next two shots long to give Wesleyan a 26-24 victory.
The Lady Wolves scored the first five points of the fourth set, only to see the Lady Ramblers counter with a 7-2 run and the score would be tied up at 12 and 13 before Wesleyan went on another run, this one 7-3, to take a 20-16 advantage.
LaFayette, however, continued to fight. Johnson made a run at the service line, which included an ace, and a mistake by the Lady Wolves allowed LaFayette to pull within a point at 23-22, while a loud group of Lady Rambler fans tried to will their team to victory.
But the Lady Wolves hammered home a kill to bring them to match point before ending the match with a nicely-placed finesse shot that LaFayette was unable to return.
Johnson, this year's Region 6-AAA Player of the Year, had 26 kills and three aces. Jaden Tucker finished with eight kills, while Baker had four kills and a block to go with 13 digs.
Bella Brown had 19 digs, two aces and a kill. Shelby Madden finished the day with nine digs. Sierra Cunningham had two kills and two blocks and Erin Lemons collected 24 assists, six digs and an ace. Also getting on stat sheet was Johnston (four digs, two aces) and Caitlyn Lambitz (one kill, two blocks).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.