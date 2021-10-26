The LaFayette Lady Ramblers gave it everything they had Tuesday night, but it just wasn't enough.
Hosting second-ranked Sandy Creek, fourth-ranked LaFayette put up a valiant effort, but was ultimately eliminated in the Elite Eight round of the Class AAA state tournament with a straight-sets loss in south Walker County.
The Lady Patriots (36-7), runner-up in Region 5 behind top-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian and ahead of third-ranked Westminster, came into the matchup after a 3-1 home victory over Lumpkin County and a 3-0 road victory over Region 3 champion Savannah Arts.
Region 6 champion LaFayette (41-7) trailed 11-6, 16-10 and 23-17 in the opening set, but refused to give in. They rallied to score six of the next seven points to cut the Lady Patriots' lead to one. However, Sandy Creek got the final point to win the opener, 25-23.
The second set saw the visitors hold a slim 16-13 lead at the midway point, but a 9-4 run gave them a 25-17 victory and put them one set away from punching a ticket to the state semifinals.
The Lady Ramblers desperately tried to extend the match and stayed with Sandy Creek in the third set. They overcame a five-point deficit to trim the gap to 20-17, only to see the Lady Patriots score the next three points before clinching the match, 25-20.
Colby Charland finished the match with 24 assists, nine digs and five blocks. Markella Johnson had 11 kills and one block. Jaden Tucker had seven kills and one block. Daisy Felipe finished with 10 digs and three aces, while Kamryn Johnston had 14 digs.
Alex Wysong collected three digs, three kills, three blocks and one ace. Michaela Baker had three kills, four blocks and one ace. Bella Brown added five digs, and Sierra Cunningham picked up one kill.
"There are not enough good things I can say about this group of seniors and what they have accomplished over the last four years," head coach Chris Logan said of the quartet that included Charland, Wysong, Felipe and Shelly Warren. "This is the most decorated volleyball group to come through LaFayette and they have continued to raise the standard."
This year's seniors went 173-30 with a region runner-up finish and the last three region championships in a row. They made the Sweet 16 once, the Elite Eight twice, the Final Four once, and haven't lost a region match in over two years (Sept. 7, 2019).