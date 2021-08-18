The LaFayette Lady Ramblers endured some first game jitters on Tuesday night, but settled down to return home from Dalton with a sweep in their first two matches of the 2021 campaign.
LaFayette got past host Dalton, 26-24, 25-16, before thumping Christian Heritage in the nightcap, 25-13, 25-13.
Markella Johnson had nine total kills on the evening. Jaden Tucker threw down eight kills and picked up a block. Caitlyn Lambitz recorded four kills and Colby Charland had her usual all-around solid performance with 27 assists, three kills, four aces and a block.
Alex Wysong had three kills, six digs and a block with Kamryn Johnston recording four aces, three digs and a kill. Daisy Felipe had seven digs, three aces and a pair of assists and Shelly Warren was credited with two kills. The rest of the stats featured Michaela Baker (two kills, one ace, one block) and Bella Brown (one dig).
LaFayette (2-0) will head to Armuchee for a tri-match on Thursday.