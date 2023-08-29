LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made the short drive down Highway 27 to face Trion and Unity Christian School in a non-region tri-match at Trion on Tuesday.

LaFayette finished with a sweep, defeating the Lady Bulldogs, 25-23 and 25-18, before a 25-9, 25-9 win over the Lady Lions of Rome.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

