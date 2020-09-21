The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more victories Monday night at home, blowing out Armuchee, 25-6, 25-9, before cruising past Chattooga, 25-5, 25-18.
Imani Cook had 10 kills and five blocks on the evening. Sarah Ray had nine kills, eight aces, three digs and two blocks. Jaden Tucker finished with eight kills, as did Markella Johnson, who also recorded up two digs.
Colby Charland had 38 assists, five aces, two kills and one block. Kloe Ludy had 22 digs and two aces. Alex Wysong had five digs, two kills and two aces. Daisy Felipe added two aces to go with a dozen digs, while Shelly Warren had three kills, one block and one ace.
LaFayette (26-3) will join Temple for a tri-match at Calhoun on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers' junior varsity squad faced Chattooga on Monday and picked up a 25-10, 25-15 victory. They now stand at 18-1 on the season. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.