LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers entertained Northwest Whitfield and Oakwood Christian Academy on Thursday night and came away with a sweep of the two matches.

LaFayette dropped the opening set to the Lady Bruins, 25-21, but rallied for a 25-9 victory in the second set before taking the tiebreaker, 15-10.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

