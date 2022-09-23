The LaFayette Lady Ramblers entertained Northwest Whitfield and Oakwood Christian Academy on Thursday night and came away with a sweep of the two matches.
LaFayette dropped the opening set to the Lady Bruins, 25-21, but rallied for a 25-9 victory in the second set before taking the tiebreaker, 15-10.
Then against their Walker County neighbors, LaFayette controlled the action from start to finish, posting a 25-9, 25-14 win.
Jaden Tucker had 12 kills and two digs. Markella Johnson had 12 kills, six aces, six digs and a pair of blocks. Michaela Baker finished with seven kills, six digs, two aces and one block, while Erin Lemons dished out 30 assists to go with two digs, one kill and one ace.
Bella Brown ended the night with 15 digs and five aces. Kam Johnston had eight digs and one ace. Jenna Torbett had seven digs and one assist, while Shelby Madden finished with five digs, three aces and a block.
Also contributing to the sweep was Sierra Cunningham (three kills, two blocks), Caitlyn Lambitz (three kills, three digs), Erin Ball (two digs), Kaitlyn Helton (three digs) and Mary Alice Ertz (one dig, one ace).
The other match of the night saw Northwest defeat OCA, 25-23 and 25-15.
Mana Gilchrist had 11 kills and a pair of aces for the Lady Eagles. Caroline Tindell finished with nine digs and four kills. Trinity Hall had eight digs, two kills and one ace with Callie Vona posting 19 assists and seven digs.
Cheyenne Simpson had three aces and one kill. Janel Buckels had two kills and one ace. Sarah Deakins recorded two kills, two digs and an ace. Brianna Cain had a pair of digs, and Bailey Chapman added one kill and one dig.
LaFayette (26-5) will take part in the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday, while Oakwood (13-16) will be in action tonight at home against Cornerstone Prep Academy in a GAPPS region contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.