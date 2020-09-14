The LaFayette Lady Ramblers ran their record to 21-3 on the season after an easy 25-8, 25-8 home victory over North Murray on Monday night.
With the victory, second-ranked LaFayette improved to 7-0 in Area 6-AAA play with just one area match remaining. That will come at home against Ringgold on Thursday.
Markella Johnson had seven kills and a block in the victory. Sarah Ray had six kills, three digs and two blocks. Alex Wysong finished with five kills and a block. Imani Cook had a pair of kills and pair of blocks, while Jaden Tucker added one kill.
Kloe Ludy had 11 digs on the night, followed by Daisy Felipe with seven. Felipe also recorded a pair of aces and Shelly Warren finished with three aces. Colby Charland dished out 18 assists to go with two aces and one block.
In the JV match, LaFayette improved to 14-1 on the season as they beat the Lady Mountaineers, 25-15 and 25-12. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will play host to Silverdale Baptist Academy of Chattanooga on Tuesday. The JV match will begin at 5 p.m. Spectators who bring a ticket from Monday's match will get in free on Tuesday.