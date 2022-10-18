The LaFayette Lady Ramblers were not expected to have much trouble with the Douglass Astros on Tuesday.
And they didn't.
The Region 6-AAA champions earned a first-round state playoff victory for the fifth consecutive season and barely broke a sweat doing it as they handled the No. 4 seed from Region 5 in straight sets, 25-3, 25-7 and 25-6.
LaFayette controlled the match from the onset and did most of its damage from the service line as the Orange-and-Black posted 27 aces on the night.
Shelby Madden led the way with eight aces. Mary Alice Ertz finished with six aces to go with one kill, while Erin Lemons had four aces along with 13 assists.
Michaela Baker had a team-high seven kills to go with two digs and an ace. Markella Johnson had five kills, two digs and an ace. Jaden Tucker and Caitlyn Lambitz each had three kills with Lambitz serving up one ace.
Kaitlyn Helton and Kam Johnston each had two aces. Jenna Torbett added two aces and two digs, while Bella Brown collected two digs.
No. 10-ranked LaFayette (36-9) should get a much sterner test in the second round of the Class 3A tournament this Saturday (2 p.m.) when they host the No. 5-ranked Wesleyan Lady Wolves (29-10), the No. 2 seed out of Region 7. Wesleyan took down Region 8 No. 3 seed Hart County on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-14 and 26-24, to advance.
The Lady Wolves captured five GHSA Class A state titles from 2004 to 2009, including four in a row. They also picked up a Class 2A state title in 2013.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.