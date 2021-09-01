The LaFayette Lady Ramblers swept Class 6A Dalton in a best-of-five match in south Walker County on Tuesday night by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18.
Colby Charland had 22 assists, seven kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace, while Michaela Baker and Alex Wysong matched Charland with seven kills apiece. Wysong also served up seven aces and collected five digs with Baker adding five digs and two blocks.
Markella Johnson had four kills, two digs and one ace. Jaden Tucker added three kills and Kamryn Johnston added one and helped the defensive effort with nine digs. Daisy Felipe had five digs to go with three aces and one kill, while Caitlyn Lambitz (one kill) and Shelly Warren (one block) rounded out the stats.
LaFayette (11-3) will host Bremen and Gordon Lee in a tri-match on Thursday. The first match (LaFayette vs. Bremen) will begin at 4 p.m.