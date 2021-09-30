The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more non-region wins at home on Thursday, defeating Unity Christian School of Rome (25-7, 25-15) and Pepperell (25-13, 25-17).
Jaden Tucker had 15 kills on the night. Markella Johnson had 10 kills, two aces and one block. Alex Wysong finished with six kills, four digs, three aces and one block, and Daisy Felipe had 13 digs to go with three kills, two assists and one ace.
Shelly Warren collected four kills and one dig. Erin Lemons had 31 assists, five aces and five digs. Michaela Baker recorded four kills, four digs, three aces and two blocks, while Kamryn Johnston had six aces and five digs. Three digs from Kaitlyn Helton, two kills and a dig from Caitlyn Lambitz, and three digs and an ace from Bella Brown rounded out the stats.
LaFayette (33-5) will join Heritage for a much-anticipated tri-match Tuesday night at Northwest Whitfield. The Lady Bruins are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, while Heritage and LaFayette are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively.