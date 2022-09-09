LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA this week by ScoreATL.com, picked up a victory in their first Region 6-AAA match of the season Thursday night as they defeated visiting LFO, 25-14 and 25-13.

Markella Johnson led LaFayette with six kills to go with two digs. Michaela Baker had three kills, two aces and two digs, while Sierra Cunningham and Jaden Tucker also had three kills apiece. Erin Lemons recorded 14 assists and added one ace.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

