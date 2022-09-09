The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA this week by ScoreATL.com, picked up a victory in their first Region 6-AAA match of the season Thursday night as they defeated visiting LFO, 25-14 and 25-13.
Markella Johnson led LaFayette with six kills to go with two digs. Michaela Baker had three kills, two aces and two digs, while Sierra Cunningham and Jaden Tucker also had three kills apiece. Erin Lemons recorded 14 assists and added one ace.
Jenna Torbett had five digs, followed by Kam Johnston with four, Shelby Madden with three and Caitlyn Lambitz and Kaitlyn Helton with one each. Johnston also recorded a dig, while Lambitz added one kill.
The Lady Warriors got four kills from Zoey Gray-Martin and two each from Lily Qualls and Sydney O'Neal. O'Neal also added a block, while Chloe Qualls had six digs, two aces, two kills and two assists.
Madison Gilliland also recorded six digs and two aces, while Ziara Thompson had a block and Anna Belle Davis added one ace.
LaFayette (17-3, 1-0) will play in the Volley at The Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek on Saturday, while LFO will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Coahulla Creek and Adairsville in a pair of region matches.
