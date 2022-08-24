The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 12-1 on the season after sweeping a tri-match at home on Tuesday night.
After suffering their first loss of the season against Armuchee in the Coosa Invitational semifinals this past Saturday, the Orange-and-Black got a measure of revenge by beating the Lady Indians in three sets.
Armuchee won the first one, 25-22, but LaFayette came back to score a 25-11 victory in the second set before winning the tiebreaker, 15-11.
In their other match of the evening, the Lady Ramblers swept Cass, 26-24 and 25-13.
Markella Johnson had 11 kills and 10 digs to go with two aces and a block. Michaela Baker had 10 kills, four digs, four blocks and three aces. Sierra Cunningham finished with five kills, five aces and four blocks, while Caitlyn Lambitz recorded seven kills and five blocks.
Jaden Tucker had six kills to go with a pair of digs. Erin Lemons had 26 assists, three digs and an ace. Bella Brown had 24 digs, a kill and an ace with Kam Johnston adding 13 digs and two aces.
Shelby Madden had eight digs and a kill, while Kaitlyn Helton and Jenna Torbett rounded out the stats with two digs apiece.
The Lady Ramblers will join Kell for another tri-match Thursday at Sonoraville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.