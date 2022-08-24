LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 12-1 on the season after sweeping a tri-match at home on Tuesday night.

After suffering their first loss of the season against Armuchee in the Coosa Invitational semifinals this past Saturday, the Orange-and-Black got a measure of revenge by beating the Lady Indians in three sets.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

