Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans went 4-1 and took third place overall at the Providence Christian Invitational Saturday in Lilburn.

Gordon Lee won their pool with a 3-0 record, defeating Druid Hills (25-17, 25-13), Calvary Day of Savannah (25-16, 27-25) and Dominion Christian (19-25, 26-24, 15-11).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

