The 2022 Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams were announced on Monday and both Catoosa and Walker County had a player named to the glitter squad in their respective classifications, while another Walker County standout was selected by the GAPPS.

In Class 3A, LaFayette senior Markella Johnson continued the Lady Ramblers' recent run of All-State volleyball selections. Johnson, the Region 6-3A Player of the Year, earned first team honors from the GVCA and was the only player voted in from the region.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

