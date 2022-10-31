The 2022 Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams were announced on Monday and both Catoosa and Walker County had a player named to the glitter squad in their respective classifications, while another Walker County standout was selected by the GAPPS.
In Class 3A, LaFayette senior Markella Johnson continued the Lady Ramblers' recent run of All-State volleyball selections. Johnson, the Region 6-3A Player of the Year, earned first team honors from the GVCA and was the only player voted in from the region.
Johnson led LaFayette in kills with 363 and added 86 aces, 76 digs and 11 total blocks. She will also be participating in the GVCA Senior All-Star Game on Nov. 13 at Providence Christian in Lilburn.
Class 3A had 12 first team players and three honorable mention picks, plus a Player of the Year award, which went to Oconee County junior Isabel Miller.
Junior Aaliyah Rodgers also made the Class 4A squad from Heritage. A second team region selection, Rodgers and Sonoraville's Alley Cole were named first team All-State from Region 7. Cole was the region's Player of the Year.
Rodgers recorded 225 kills in 2022, putting her over 500 for her career. She also collected 57 aces, 102 digs and 39 total blocks.
Like Class 3A, Class 4A had 12 first team players, but just two honorable mention selections. Pace Academy junior Grace Agolli was voted the Player of the Year.
The Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools also recently released its All-State volleyball squads and Oakwood Christian Academy junior Mana Gilchrist was named to the first team in Division I-AA.
Gilchrist, also an All-Region 1 pick, finished the season with 383 kills, 263 blocks, 134 digs and 53 aces for the Lady Eagles in their first season in the highest division of volleyball in the GAPPS.
A total of 14 players were selected, but no Player of the Year award was given.
Armuchee sophomore Mallory Hulsey was voted the GVCA Player of the Year in Class 1A, while the Class 2A award was split between Athens Academy senior Mara Thomas and Mt. Paran Christian junior Kaitlyn Moran.
Other GVCA Players of the Year included Chattahoochee senior Gaby Cornier (Class 5A), Sequoyah senior Taylor Pecht (Class 6A) and North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen (Class 7A).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.