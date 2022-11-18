Markella Johnson signs with Reinhardt

Markella Johnson is heading to Reinhardt University to play volleyball after the LaFayette senior signed with the Eagles this past Thursday. Among those on hand for the signing ceremony were Misty Jackson, Eddie Johnson, LaFayette assistant coach Catherine McConnell, Kelsey Jackson, Anissha Johnson with Eliana and Trinity Keown, LaFayette head coach Chris Logan and LaFayette assistant Timerra Kingsley.

LaFayette has produced a string of highly-decorated volleyball players in recent years and another one from that exclusive group signed college papers on Thursday as senior hitter Markella Johnson officially became a member of the Reinhardt Eagles.

"This day means a lot to me," she beamed. "It makes me feel like I've accomplished so much in my life and I'm very proud of myself for making it this far. Volleyball means a lot to me and, with my talent, I just want to take it as far as I can and stretch it out until the end."

