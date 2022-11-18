Markella Johnson is heading to Reinhardt University to play volleyball after the LaFayette senior signed with the Eagles this past Thursday. Among those on hand for the signing ceremony were Misty Jackson, Eddie Johnson, LaFayette assistant coach Catherine McConnell, Kelsey Jackson, Anissha Johnson with Eliana and Trinity Keown, LaFayette head coach Chris Logan and LaFayette assistant Timerra Kingsley.
LaFayette has produced a string of highly-decorated volleyball players in recent years and another one from that exclusive group signed college papers on Thursday as senior hitter Markella Johnson officially became a member of the Reinhardt Eagles.
"This day means a lot to me," she beamed. "It makes me feel like I've accomplished so much in my life and I'm very proud of myself for making it this far. Volleyball means a lot to me and, with my talent, I just want to take it as far as I can and stretch it out until the end."
Johnson was a late JV call-up as a freshman and immediately made an impact with 24 kills in four state playoff matches, helping the Lady Ramblers advance to the Class 4A Final Four.
She never came out of the starting lineup again.
Johnson posted 284 kills as a sophomore and 285 as a junior before a career-high 363 this past season that helped earn her Region 6-AAA Player of the Year honors. She ended up fourth on LaFayette's all-time list with 956 kills, while adding 177 aces, 46 blocks and 226 digs.
LaFayette went 136-32 with Johnson on the roster and won four consecutive region titles, while she played in 12 state tournament matches. She recently participated in the GVCA Senior All-State Game in Atlanta and was a first team Class 3A All-State selection by the GVCA.
"She's just a sweetheart," head coach Chris Logan said. "She'll do anything for the team and she's always busting her tail. One of the things about her over the last few years is that she's really grown and matured mentally. She really stepped up this year and was a leader when we needed her to be one, so Reinhardt is really getting a competitor.
"She's one of those who never misses anything and if she's running late, she always lets you know where she is. She's always pushing herself, even in the weight room, and she never complains. We're excited for her and her future at Reinhardt."
Johnson said some of her highlight film got her an interview and eventually a visit to Reinhardt, where she got to practice with the current team. She said the coaching staff offered her as soon as the practice was over.
"Whenever we saw her highlight video, we were super excited just to have her come to our college," said Reinhardt assistant coach Tessa Colden. "On her visit, she was just super respectful and responsible. Whenever she was asked to do anything, she did it to the best of her ability and that's what we're looking for in our athletes. We're looking for high-quality kids that just go out and do their best.
"We see so much potential from her down the road and we hope she has a huge impact for us from her freshman year to her senior year. We're hoping to go after a conference championship, if not a national championship, in the next few years."
In addition to a big swing on the front row, Johnson said she wanted to bring the right energy to her new teammates.
"I feel like I can bring a lot (to the program)," she explained. "They told me that positivity and mindset are big at their school and I'm a person who's very positive. I can keep things really positive on the court, spread my positivity to everyone and make sure everyone has a good mindset."
Johnson said she wants to study business and start her own business one day in the future.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.