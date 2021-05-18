Best friends all throughout high school, Imani Cook and Kloe Ludy have also been important parts of the success of the LaFayette High School volleyball program over the past four seasons.
However, their time together on the court won't be ending once graduation is over.
The two seniors traded orange and black for orange and blue this past Wednesday as they signed on to attend and play volleyball at NCAA Division II Savannah State.
"I'm super pumped for both of them," said LHS head coach Chris Logan. "I guess the big story around both of these girls is that they both started out on junior varsity their freshman year. As sophomores, they worked hard and had minor roles on the varsity team. Then, in their junior and senior years, they just put in all the work, and got better."
In three seasons as varsity players, they helped the Lady Ramblers amass a 131-23 overall record with a 21-3 mark in region play during the regular season. They were a part of a Sweet 16 team as sophomores, while LaFayette made a Class AAAA Final Four run in their junior campaigns.
As seniors, they were major components of a squad that won back-to-back region titles for the first time in program history and made another deep playoff run, this time to the Class AAA Elite Eight.
"It's actually really exciting," Cook said. "It was rough (for a while) because I didn't think that I would (be a college volleyball player), but it just all came at one time. And (getting to go to college with Kloe), that's the fun part. I'm really excited about that."
Cook collected 289 kills and 77 blocks as a senior and finished with 605 career kills, 156 career blocks and 112 career digs.
"I believe (Savannah State's) coach is going to keep me in the middle, like I was in high school," Cook added. "So I guess (I'll offer them) my hard work and athleticism."
She added that she was excited to attend Savannah State.
"I'll be honest, it's the fact that it's a historically black college," she continued. "It's really exciting being able to be around people that look like me and people that were brought up like me. I'm really excited about that."
Ludy, the defensive standout who started at the libero position for LaFayette the last two seasons, recorded 456 digs as a senior with 30 aces, 87 assists and a 95.1 serve percentage. She ended her career with 903 total digs, 82 aces, 160 assists and a serve percentage of 94.1.
"It feels great," she said. "I've loved volleyball for a really long time and it feels great to be able to keep playing for another four years. I really love (their) coach. She's been playing volleyball for a really long time. She's really inspiring and I really just love the area down there."
Ludy also said she was happy that she would get to experience college alongside her best friend.
"I'll be with somebody I know down there (and) it won't be so overwhelming," she added. "I'm hoping to be able to be energetic on the back row and bring some energy to the team. Hopefully, it'll be a big family down there."
Both players were All-Region second team selections as juniors before earning spots on the first team this season. They were both also Catoosa-Walker Dream Team first team picks the last two years.
"Even though they play two completely different positions, the one common factor is that they're both crazy athletic," Logan stated. "Imani can jump out of the gym with power and Kloe's flying all over the place. I remember a JV game her freshman or sophomore year where she jumped over a bench one time to get to a ball.
"Just the level of energy and athleticism they bring is huge."
Logan said it was great for the LaFayette program to have two more Division II signees, especially with Savannah State being the same school that the late Karissa Tatum once played for.
"When Karissa signed there (in 2017), that was big," he said. "Kloe told me she was going there and Imani was still working it out (at the time), but when she said she was going there too, I thought it was pretty cool because they've been best friends throughout high school."
Cook is leaning toward biology as a major, while Ludy wants to study psychology.