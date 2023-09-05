Brooklyn Hudson All-Tournament

Gordon Lee alum Brooklyn Hudson earned All-Tournament honors for the University of Montevallo this past weekend in Texas.

 University of Montevallo Athletics

Former All-State and Walker County Volleyball Player of the Year Brooklyn Hudson was named to the All-Tournament Team at the UT-Tyler Patriot Classic this past weekend in Texas.

The Gordon Lee alum and University of Montevallo (Ala.) sophomore was one of two Falcons to be selected to the All-Tournament team, along with Morgan Hoffman.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

