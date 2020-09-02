Ridgeland High School witnessed a top 10 showdown on Tuesday as Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Heritage moved to 3-0 in Area 7-AAAA with a 25-17, 25-17 victory over No. 6 Ridgeland.
The Lady Panthers opened the night with a 25-11, 25-15 victory over Pickens, while Heritage also handled the Dragonettes by scores of 25-9 and 25-15.
Aaliyah Rogers had six kills and four aces against Pickens. Lauren Mock picked up four kills and Lauren Frances had three kills and two aces to go with a dozen assists. Against Ridgeland, Rogers paced the offense with seven kills, while Kallie Carter had three kills and five blocks.
Ridgeland got eight kills, seven assists, two aces and a block from Bailey Fowler on the night. Natalee McClain had seven kills, 10 digs and an ace. Justice Devlin finished with five kills, four blocks, four aces and two digs. Asia Silmon added 21 assists to go with four kills, eight digs and three aces and Brylee Durham had 15 digs, three aces and two kills.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Koda O'Dell (4 kills, 3 aces), Bryanna Galindo (8 digs) and Cecelia Davenport (1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig).
Ridgeland (10-2, 2-1) will join Coahulla Creek for a tri-match at LFO on Thursday. Heritage (13-3 overall) will not play again until Sept. 12 when they will head to Coahulla Creek for the Volley at the Creek tournament.