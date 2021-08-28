The Heritage Lady Generals volleyball team made their return to the court on Saturday for the first time since a win at GPS on Aug. 18 and went 3-3 at the Coal Mountain Classic at North Forsyth High School.
The Navy-and-Red lost both of its pool games to Lumpkin County (17-25, 25-19, 12-15) and West Forsyth (13-25, 18-25) before dropping a pool crossover match to Winder-Barrow (15-25, 25-20, 10-15).
Then in silver bracket play, Heritage picked up wins over Lanier, Grovetown (14-25, 25-17, 16-14) and Dawson County to win the silver division title. Match scores against Lanier and Dawson County, along with individual statistics, were unavailable.
Heritage (8-3) will participate in a Region 7-AAAA tri-match Tuesday at Ridgeland that will also include Pickens and the Lady Generals will host Christian Heritage and Silverdale Baptist on Thursday. The team also announced that they will make up their 7-AAAA home match against Northwest Whitfield on Sept. 8.