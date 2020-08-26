Two of the top three ranked teams in all of Class AAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution met for the first time this season on Tuesday and it was the No. 3 Heritage Lady Generals holding off No. 2 Northwest Whitfield, 25-22 and 33-31, in an Area 7-AAAA match in Boynton.
Heritage was up 24-21 in the second set, when Northwest rallied, setting off the back and forth that ultimately culminated in the Lady Generals' win.
Lauren Francis had nine kills, nine assists, three blocks and two aces in the victory. Aaliyah Rodgers stepped up with seven kills, four aces and a pair of blocks. Avery Phillips had 12 assists with three aces and Anna Wilks recorded a dozen digs and one ace.
Heritage (7-2, 1-0) will travel to Chickamauga on Thursday to face Gordon Lee in a best-of-five match, starting at 6:30 p.m.