The Heritage Lady Generals saw their quest for a 10-0 run in area play come to an end with a loss at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
Heritage opened the match with a 25-23 win in the first set, but lost the second set, 25-16, before a 15-12 defeat in the third-set tiebreaker.
However, Heritage will still be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 7-AAAA tournament. Heritage and Northwest ended the regular season with identical 9-1 records in area play, but Heritage defeated Northwest in two sets in their first meeting and the Lady Bruins needed three sets to claim victory on Tuesday, giving the Lady Generals the tiebreaker with most sets won between the two teams (3-2).
Kallie Carter had seven kills and four-and-a-half blocks, while Anna Wilks collected 13 digs and two aces.
Heritage would also pick up a 25-18, 25-15 over LaFayette as part of the tri-match. Carter finished with five kills and two blocks. Wilks picked up 10 digs and an ace, while Lauren Francis had seven kills and three aces.
The Lady Ramblers finished their night 0-2 with a 25-17, 26-24 loss to the Lady Bruins.
Imani Cook had a team-high 15 kills on the night to go with one block. Markella Johnson had 10 kills and an ace. Sarah Ray finished with seven kills, an ace and one-and-a-half blocks. Jaden Tucker had five kills, and Colby Charland finished with 38 assists, three kills, two aces, and a half block.
Alex Wysong added three kills on the night. Daisy Felipe recorded four aces, and Kloe Ludy had one kill, one ace, one dig and one assist.
Heritage (28-6) will close out the regular season at Sonoraville on Oct. 13, while LaFayette (33-7) will join Ridgeland for a tri-match at Ringgold this Thursday.