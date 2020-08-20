The Heritage Lady Generals' season-opening six-match winning streak was snapped on Thursday with a pair of road losses to Tennessee clubs. Heritage fell to host Cleveland by scores of 25-20 and 25-18 and dropped a 26-24, 25-20 decision to Maryville-Heritage.
Kallie Carter had six kills and a block against Cleveland and Lauren Francis added five kills, six assists, three aces and a block.
Francis finished with two kills, four assists, four aces and four digs in the loss to Maryville-Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers added four kills and Anna Wilks had eight digs.
Heritage (6-2) will be back at home on Tuesday for a tri-match against East Ridge and Northwest Whitfield. The match against the Lady Bruins will be the opening Area 7-AAAA match of the year.