Two of the first four matches in the Region 7-AAAA volleyball tournament were played at Heritage High School on Thursday night with the host Lady Generals advancing in winners' bracket.
The action began with No. 3 seed Ridgeland taking down No. 6 Southeast Whitfield, 25-16, 25-17. With the win, the Lady Panthers moved on to face No. 2 Heritage and it was the Navy-and-Red posting a 25-13, 25-15 victory.
Lauren Francis had nine kills, nine assists and two aces in the win, while Abbey Blevins finished with eight kills, six assists and six digs.
For Ridgeland, Koda O'Dell had nine kills, an ace and a dig. Natalee McClain had eight kills and one ace. CeCe Davenport finished with six kills. Meagan Cordova had four kills, two aces and two digs, while Bailey Fowler ended the night with nine digs and one ace.
Also contributing for the Lady Panthers was Ashley Ladd (two aces, one kill), Abigail Knight (two digs, one ace), Emily Ensley (two aces), Brylee Benson (one dig), and Madison Lennon (one dig).
At Northwest Whitfield, No. 5 Pickens pulled off the minor upset with a win over No. 4 Cedartown before falling to the top-seeded Lady Bruins.
The rest of the tournament will be played in Tunnel Hill on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The early matches feature Southeast versus Pickens and Cedartown versus Ridgeland. The winners of those matches will qualify for state, while the losers will be eliminated from the tournament.
The two winners of the 10 a.m. matches will face each other at 11:15, while the other 11:15 match will pit No. 1 Northwest and No. 2 Heritage with the winner advancing to the championship final.
The winner of the 11:15 losers' bracket match will face the Northwest-Heritage loser at 12:30 p.m., while the loser of the 11:15 losers' bracket match will be the No. 4 seed for the Class AAAA state tournament.
The loser of the 12:30 match will be the No. 3 seed at state, while the winner will advance to the region championship match at 2 p.m.