The Heritage Lady Generals got pushed to the limit by Silverdale Baptist Academy on Thursday night, but were able to hold off the Lady Seahawks in a three-set thriller.
The two teams split the first two sets. Heritage won the opener, 25-18, before Silverdale claimed a 27-25 victory in the second set. The Lady Generals would win the tiebreaker, 15-12. They also handled Christian Heritage earlier in the night, 25-12, 25-13, to improve to 12-3 on the year.
Lauren Francis had 13 kills, 13 assists and six aces against Silverdale and added seven kills, 12 assists, four aces and three blocks against Christian Heritage. Lexi Berry had seven kills in the Silverdale match and Haylee Brownsey added 10 digs and four aces. Abbey Blevins picked up five kills and five aces against Christian Heritage.
Heritage (12-3) will head to Chatsworth on Thursday for a match at North Murray.